Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 67.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 85.3% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $28,826.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.00339827 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011323 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

