Castweet (CTT) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $103,195.31 and $302.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00302102 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

