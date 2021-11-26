CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 1.6%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.00. 16,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 6,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

