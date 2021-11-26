CBC.network Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $205,895.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00235571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.