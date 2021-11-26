CCUniverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $10,847.83 and approximately $13.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

