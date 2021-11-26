Celer Network Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $666.58 million and $171.74 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00233116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,076,711,958 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

