Celo (CELO) 1-Day Volume Hits $105.41 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $105.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00008881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.82 or 0.07524655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.81 or 1.00123266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

