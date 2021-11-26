Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down to $13.06

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $12.08. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 181,380 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.