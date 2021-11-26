Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.