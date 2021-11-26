Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,864. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

