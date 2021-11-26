Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.13).

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CNA stock opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.