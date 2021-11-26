Centrifuge One Day Volume Hits $1.76 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $184.66 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,790,951 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

