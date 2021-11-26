Ceres Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $377,929.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $250.78 or 0.00461054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.84 or 0.07478642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.10 or 1.00177181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres' total supply is 9,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,091 coins.

Ceres Coin Trading

