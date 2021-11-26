Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO Sells $4,122,350.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $4,122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -66.43.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth about $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Certara by 175.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

