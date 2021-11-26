Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6,519.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Certara worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 376,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $11,186,671.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,183,593 shares of company stock valued at $694,604,376. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $28.50 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

