CertiK Hits One Day Volume of $18.19 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. CertiK has a market cap of $98.59 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.02 or 0.07459138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.30 or 1.00102188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,350,673 coins and its circulating supply is 57,987,256 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

