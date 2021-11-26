CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

About CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

