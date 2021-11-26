Chain Guardians Hits One Day Volume of $2.31 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

