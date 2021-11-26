Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 35,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Chalice Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

