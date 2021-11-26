Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 2504789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of £5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

