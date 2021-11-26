Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,048 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of AVROBIO worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AVROBIO by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of AVRO opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $200.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.