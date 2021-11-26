Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 128.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $18.40 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $825.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.32.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

