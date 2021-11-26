Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.