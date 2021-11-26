Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,048 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of AVROBIO worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in AVROBIO by 36.5% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AVRO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

