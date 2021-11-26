Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,450 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of GreenSky worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSKY stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

