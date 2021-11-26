Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 89,766 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Homology Medicines worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Homology Medicines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $303.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.55. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

