Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Regional Management worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RM opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $617.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,503. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

