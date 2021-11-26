Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of EZCORP worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 33,244 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $7.92 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

