Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Homology Medicines worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.55. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

