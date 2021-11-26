Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 75,787.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 128,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 404.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP opened at $7.05 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $230.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

