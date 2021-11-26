Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,374 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $36.98 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,905 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,557. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

