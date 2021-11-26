Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,066 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

