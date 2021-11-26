ChatCoin Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $323,802.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,635.30 or 0.98755917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00624909 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003430 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

