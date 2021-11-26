Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $136.96

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $328.10 million and $23.39 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $136.96 or 0.00250731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.93 or 0.07538411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,395,517 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.