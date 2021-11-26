China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.90

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 48565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.51 billion during the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts expect that China Construction Bank Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.