Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.11.

CHH traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.41. 8,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,328. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $98.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,717,000 after purchasing an additional 150,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

