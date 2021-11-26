ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.22% of ChromaDex worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

ChromaDex Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

