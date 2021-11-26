CIBC Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price objective (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.61.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,865. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

