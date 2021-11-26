Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.43

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.43 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.