Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.59

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.59 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.98 ($0.65), with a volume of 6381396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.68 ($0.69).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.74. The stock has a market cap of £691.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

