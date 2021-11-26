CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 25796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Specifically, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Estrada purchased 3,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,895 shares of company stock worth $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CION Invt alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.