Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,314 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

