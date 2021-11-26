Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CFG traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

