Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 1.8%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

