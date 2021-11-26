Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.74

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.74 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 17050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.