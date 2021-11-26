Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $133.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Civitas has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $72,726.80 and $133.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00080059 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,349,334 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

