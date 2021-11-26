Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,629 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.61. 1,854,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $294.59 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

