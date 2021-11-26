Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099,440. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.32 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

