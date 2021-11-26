Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 972 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.45. 587,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a market cap of $474.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

