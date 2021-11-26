Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 449,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The stock has a market cap of $217.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

